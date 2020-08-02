Citizens Urged to Be Cautious about Visiting Parents' Homes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 2 (Jiji Press)--Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishiura urged Japanese citizens on Sunday to exercise caution in deciding whether to visit parents' homes during the "Bon" summer holiday season in order to prevent infection of elderly people.

"Every citizen needs to consider it carefully," Nishimura said at a news conference.

The government plans to hold a meeting of a subcommittee on coronavirus countermeasures as early as Friday, where people's homecoming is expected to be on the agenda.

Nishimura said it is all right to make family trips on condition that adequate measures are taken to prevent infection.

But he urged citizens to be cautious about visiting parents' homes. If people visit their hometowns and dine with elderly people, infection can spread, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]