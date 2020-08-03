Japanese Singer Makihara Found Guilty for Drug Possession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced popular Japanese singer Noriyuki Makihara to two years in prison, suspended for three years, for illegal drug possession.

Makihara, 51, committed "a malicious act stemming from his lack of hesitation to possess drugs," presiding judge Masashi Sakata said.

The judge also said that Makihara "has already shown regret and pledged he will never use drugs."

During his trial, Makihara claimed that he had not used illegal drugs in recent years. "I kept (drugs) at hand only because I've heard I should be careful about the way to dispose of them," he said.

According to the ruling, Makihara had stimulants and other drugs at an apartment in Tokyo's Minato Ward in March-April 2018 and at his home in Shibuya Ward in February 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]