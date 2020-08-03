Postponed Tokyo Paralympics to Start on Aug. 24, 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Summer Paralympics, postponed by one year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021, the organizing committee for the games said Monday.

The opening ceremony will start at 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 (11 a.m. GMT), and competition events will kick off on the following day. The Tokyo Paralympics were initially scheduled to take place between Aug. 25 and Sept. 6 this year.

A total of 539 events in 22 sports will be held during the 12-day period from Aug. 25, 2021. there will be no change in the competition venues.

The first medals will be decided on Aug. 25, for women’s track cycling 3,000-meter individual pursuit events. There will be 63 medal events, including wheelchair rugby, on Aug. 29, dubbed “Golden Sunday.”

Events for badminton and taekwondo, which will make their Paralympic debuts in the Tokyo Games, will be held in September.

