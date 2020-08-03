Abe to Attend Hiroshima, Nagasaki Peace Ceremonies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that he will attend the peace memorial ceremonies this month marking the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He showed the plans at a liaison meeting between the government and the ruling parties. The ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, is set for Thursday, and that in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, for Sunday.

The prime minister will make his first regional trip since he visited Kumamoto Prefecture in mid-July to inspect damage from heavy rains that hit the southwestern Japan prefecture. He has been avoiding local trips amid the novel coronavirus epidemic across the country.

Abe said at the meeting that he will offer at the ceremonies his heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in the atomic bombings.

"We must never repeat the horrors brought by the nuclear weapons," he said. "As the only country attacked with nuclear arms, Japan should firmly uphold its three nonnuclear principles (of not possessing or producing nuclear weapons, and not allowing them in its territory), persistently work as a bridge between countries with and without nuclear weapons, and lead international efforts in order to achieve a world without nuclear weapons."

