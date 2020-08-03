Japan's Ichibanya Opens Its First Indian Outlet

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese curry restaurant chain Ichibanya Co. <7630> opened its first Indian outlet near New Delhi on Monday.

The restaurant in Gurugram was originally scheduled to open in spring, but the launch was postponed due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Ichibanya's original curry sauce will "certainly be accepted" by Indian customers, an Ichibanya official in India said, showing the company's hope for success in the South Asian country, which has a population of some 1.3 billion.

The company offers a curry sauce without meat or seafood as there are many vegetarians in India. Ichibanya has been offering the vegetarian curry sauce in other overseas markets as well.

A variety of toppings, such as chicken, goat meat, cutlets that do not use meat and "momo" Himalayan-style dumplings, are available.

