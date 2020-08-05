A-Bomb Survivor to Keep Writing Kids' Books on Horrors of War

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Masamoto Nasu, a 78-year-old Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor, has renewed his determination to keep writing children's books to spread his antiwar message.

Besides his popular children's book series "Zukkoke Sanningumi" (Funny Trio), Nasu has published many books to convey the horrors of war.

In "Orizuru no Kodomotachi" (Children of the Paper Crane), he featured Sadako Sasaki, a schoolgirl who died at 12 due to acute leukemia after being exposed to radiation from the U.S. atomic bombing of the western city Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

"We don't know how long we can keep saying we are living in peace," Nasu said. "I'll continue writing books to fulfill my responsibility as a person who experienced it."

When the atomic bomb exploded 75 years ago, Nasu, then 3, was at his house in the town of Kogokita, about 3 kilometers from ground zero.

