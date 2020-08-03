Japan’s Novel Coronavirus Cases Top 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Cumulative novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, topped 40,000 on Monday.

The pace of increase in infections is accelerating. After the first infection in Japan was confirmed on Jan. 16, the cumulative number exceeded 10,000 on April 16, 20,000 on July 3 and 30,000 on July 25.

On Monday, 258 people were newly found positive for the virus in Tokyo, with the daily number of confirmed cases in the Japanese capital exceeding 200 for seven days in a row. Of them, 170 are in their 20s or 30s. As of Monday, 15 people were seriously ill, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

In the central prefecture of Aichi, 125 people were newly found infected with the virus. Its daily count surpassed 100 for the seventh consecutive day. The western prefecture of Osaka had 81 new cases, seeing a figure below 100 for the first time in seven days.

In Mie Prefecture, adjacent to Aichi, a total of 10 students of the medical or nursing courses at Mie University’s Facility of Medicine have been confirmed positive for the virus. The Mie prefectural government recognized this as an infection cluster.

