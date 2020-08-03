Japan's Cumulative Novel Coronavirus Cases Top 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Cumulative novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, topped 40,000 on Monday.

In Tokyo, 258 people newly tested positive for the virus on the day, with the daily number of confirmed cases in the Japanese capital exceeding 200 for seven days in a row. Of them, 170 are aged 20-39. As of Monday, 15 people were seriously ill, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

In the central prefecture of Aichi, 125 people were newly found infected with the virus. Its daily count surpassed 100 for the seventh consecutive day.

In neighboring Mie Prefecture, a total of 10 students of the medical or nursing courses at Mie University's Facility of Medicine have been confirmed positive for the virus. The Mie prefectural government recognized this as an infection cluster.

