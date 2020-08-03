JAL Logs 93.7-B.-Yen Net Loss for April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 93,707 million yen for April-June, hit by a decrease in travelers due to restrictions on trips imposed by many countries around the world amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The net loss was the company's second largest on record for any quarter, after the 99-billion-yen loss in April-June 2009, before its bankruptcy in January 2010, and the biggest since the airline returned to the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012.

In April-June last year, JAL posted a net profit of 12,958 million yen.

The latest result was "extremely tough," Hideki Kikuyama, senior managing executive officer of JAL, told a news conference.

JAL's consolidated revenue in the latest reporting quarter plunged 78.1 pct from a year before to 76,391 million yen. Revenue from international and domestic passenger flight operations plummeted 97.9 pct and 85.1 pct, respectively.

