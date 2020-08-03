JAL Logs 93.7-B.-Yen Quarterly Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of 93,707 million yen for April-June, the largest quarterly loss since the company went public again in 2012.

The airline saw a drop in passenger numbers due to entry restrictions across the world and travel restraints in Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April-June last year, the company reported a net profit of 12,958 million yen.

In the latest fiscal first quarter, sales plunged 78.1 pct from a year before to 76,391 million yen.

The airline recorded an operating loss of 131,010 million yen before interest and taxes, against a profit of 19,961 million yen a year before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]