Japan, Britain Expected to Agree Digital Trade Rules

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Britain are expected to agree digital trade rules banning their governments from demanding private companies disclose various information under their envisioned bilateral trade pact, informed sources have said.

The rules will be far more advanced than those in the economic partnership agreement for free trade between Japan and the European Union.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit Britain this week for a final round of negotiations on the bilateral pact with British International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

The two countries hope to reach a broad agreement as early as this summer to put the pact into effect in January next year. The Japan-EU EPA will continue to apply to Britain until the year-end expiration of the transition period for Britain's exit from the EU.

The expected rules will prohibit Japan and Britain from demanding private companies to disclose such information as algorithms and source codes, the sources said.

