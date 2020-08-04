Housing Industry Taking Advantage of Work from Home Trend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--With the coronavirus crisis showing no signs of subsiding, Japanese housing makers and real estate developers are moving to provide houses and condominiums with a space to work from home.

Consumers' appetite may be stimulated as working from home is quickly becoming part of the new normal brought about by the epidemic, partly due to government backing.

In June, Daiwa House Industry Co. <1925> started taking orders for houses with a dedicated workspace with a floor space as large as some 5 square meters.

The major home builder offers two options for the workspace--an independent room type and a space within a living room.

The independent room type features sound proofing and reduced echo, promising comfort when the occupant attends online conferences.

