Japan Dept. Stores Suffer 15-25 Pct Sales Falls in July

Tokyo, Aug. 3 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators said Monday that their sales in July fell about 15 to 25 pct from a year before on a same-store basis.

Sales were particularly sluggish at flagship stores in big cities, reflecting a surge in the number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> saw its sales drop accelerate to 22.6 pct from 18.0 pct in June. Takashimaya Co.'s <8233> sales sagged 19.6 pct, also weaker than the previous month’s 16.3 pct.

Sales at J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, the operator of the Daimaru and Matsuzakaya stores, fell 25.9 pct.

The Daimaru Shinsaibashi store in Osaka took a beating from a slump in the number of travelers from abroad and voluntary restrictions on going out amid the COVID-19 crisis.

