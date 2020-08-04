Prayers Offered One Month after Downpours in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kuma, Kumamoto Pref., Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Prayers were offered on Tuesday a month after deadly downpours hit the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto, leaving 65 people dead and two others missing.

The torrential rains caused the flooding of the Kuma River, destroying or damaging 606 houses and leaving 5,686 houses inundated in the prefecture.

In the village of Kuma, bunches of flowers and bottles of water were laid in front of Senjuen, a care home for elderly people, where 14 residents lost their lives in the disasters.

Shizuko Indo, niece of 88-year-old Miyoko Teratoko, one of the 14 victims, visited the facility just before 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Monday GMT) and offered flowers and sweets.

Indo, 64, put her hands together with tearful eyes to mourn Teratoko.

