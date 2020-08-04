Japan Not to Request Avoiding Travel during Bon Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that the Japanese government does not plan to make a nationwide request for people to avoid traveling during the "Bon" summer holiday period in mid-August to prevent a spread of coronavirus infection.

"We're not thinking about whether (traveling) should be avoided or not," Suga said at a press conference. "We want people to keep in mind basic measures against infections, such as avoiding the 3 Cs (of closed, crowded and close-contact settings), not speaking loudly, wearing face masks and washing hands."

He also said that the government will consider taking action in line with opinions from a meeting of a subcommittee on coronavirus countermeasures to be held this week.

Suga's comments come amid disagreements within the government over its stance on travel during the Bon holidays.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishiura urged Japanese citizens on Sunday to exercise caution in deciding whether to visit parents' homes during the holiday season, in order to prevent infection of elderly people.

