Suga Denies Concerns about PM Abe’s Health

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday brushed aside concerns about the health of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I see the prime minister every day, and I think he has no (health) problem at all as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly,” Suga told a press conference.

During his first tenure as prime minister, which started in late September 2006, Abe saw his chronic ulcerative colitis worsen and stepped down from the post a year later.

Some in the Nagatacho political district in Tokyo speculate that Abe is exhausted as he continues leading the efforts in Japan’s fight against the new coronavirus and in dealing with recent heavy rain disasters that hit many regions of the country.

In its edition released Tuesday, Japanese weekly magazine Flash said that Abe vomited blood at the prime minister’s office on July 6.

