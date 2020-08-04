Ex-Soccer Player Nakata to Become Honorary Head of Museum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug 4 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese professional soccer player Hidetoshi Nakata will be inaugurated as honorary director of the National Crafts Museum, set to open in the central Japan city of Kanazawa in October, the Cultural Affairs Agency said Tuesday.

The opening ceremony will be held in the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture on Oct. 24, and the museum will be open to the public from the next day, according to the agency.

The National Crafts Museum, formerly named the Crafts Gallery, is a branch of the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, which collects and exhibits works of art such as ceramics, glass and lacquerware.

The relocation of the gallery was decided as part of the relocation of central government ministries and agencies from Tokyo.

The new museum was initially set to open in July to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, but the opening was postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

