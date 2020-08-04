Japan Ruling Bloc Rejects Call for Early Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition on Tuesday rejected an opposition demand for an early extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party conveyed the decision to the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

It is difficult to convene a Diet session early, as it is unclear what should be discussed in it, Hiroshi Moriyama, the LDP's Diet affairs chief, told his CDPJ counterpart, Jun Azumi.

A government source said that an extraordinary Diet session may be convened in autumn if Japan and Britain agree on a trade deal currently being negotiated.

"Japan-Britain talks are in their final stretch. There's a chance that an extraordinary Diet session may be called," Moriyama told reporters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]