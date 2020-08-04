309 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count of newly confirmed cases in the Japanese capital topped 300 for the first time since Saturday, when it hit a record high of 472. The number of infections confirmed per day topped 200 for the eighth straight day.

Of the total for Tuesday, 130 people are in their 20s and 63 in their 30s.

Tokyo's cumulative novel coronavirus cases reached 14,022. As of Tuesday, 22 people were in serious condition.

Elsewhere in Japan, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, had 89 new cases, and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa 83, marking their respective daily record highs.

