Japan Confirms 1,239 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,239 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with the cumulative number of infections, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, reaching 42,174.

The daily count topped 1,000 for the first time in two days.

In Tokyo, 309 new cases were reported. The daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 300 for the first time in three days while standing above 200 for the eighth straight day.

Of Tuesday's total in Tokyo, 31 people caught the virus through infected family members, 23 during dining sessions and 17 at workplaces, according to the metropolitan government. The number of infection cases with suspected links with nightlife districts stood at only 10.

Of the 309 infected people in Tokyo, 130 are in their 20s and 63 in their 30s. Tokyo's cumulative novel coronavirus cases increased to 14,022. As of Tuesday, 22 people are in serious condition, up by seven from Monday.

