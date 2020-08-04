Sony Foresees 26.7 Pct Drop in Annual Operating Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> said Tuesday that its group operating profit in fiscal 2020 to next March is expected to drop 26.7 pct from the previous year to 620 billion yen.

The weak outlook at the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant partly reflects a slump in sales of image sensors for smartphone cameras.

Sony puts its fiscal 2020 group net profit at 510 billion yen, down 12.4 pct, and sales at 8.3 trillion yen, up 0.5 pct.

The company the same day reported consolidated sales of 1,968,919 million yen for the April-June first quarter, up 2.2 pct year on year, an operating profit of 228,395 million yen, down 1.1 pct, and a net profit of 233,251 million yen, up 53.3 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]