Japan Health Minister Sees No Shortage of Hospital Beds

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--The medical services situation in Japan is not strained yet, as it still has vacant hospital beds secured for coronavirus patients, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Tuesday.

Hospital beds for coronavirus patients "are not tight yet, if we look at the situation in Japan as a whole," Kato told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the percentage of occupied hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients rose by over 10 percentage points in some prefectures in a week, raising fears that the country's medical care system may be overwhelmed.

In the week ended Wednesday, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients across the country rose to 4,034, up from 2,744 in the previous week, raising the bed occupancy rate to 20 pct, up from 14 pct.

The rate rose from 21 pct to 39 pct in the central prefecture of Aichi, while it increased from 24 pct to 42 pct in the western prefecture of Osaka. The southernmost prefecture of Okinawa saw its rate rise from 4 pct to 37 pct.

