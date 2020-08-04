Japan’s Food Exports Down 8.2 Pct in Jan.-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s food exports in January-June fell 8.2 pct from a year before to 412 billion yen, the first decrease in eight years on a first-half basis, agriculture ministry data showed Tuesday.

The drop came as shipments of beef, sake and other luxury food items for restaurants were sluggish amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government is hoping to expand the country’s annual food exports to 5 trillion yen in 2030.

By item, exports of beef slipped 23.0 pct to 10,192 million yen and those of sake fell 24.9 pct to 9,124 million yen.

Shipments of pearls plunged 87.4 pct to 2,293 million yen, and those of scallops slumped 26.4 pct to 13,229 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]