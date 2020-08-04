Japan’s Motegi to Visit Britain from Wed. for Trade Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday that he will visit Britain for four days from Wednesday for the final stretch of negotiations on a trade deal between the two nations.

Motegi told a press conference that he will hold the trade talks with British international trade secretary Liz Truss. This will mark the first overseas trip by a Japanese cabinet minister since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out.

After his return from Britain, measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including a polymerase chain reaction test, will be implemented on Motegi in case he gets the virus during the trip. The Japanese government hopes to use the procedures to be carried out upon his arrival back in Japan as a precedent for future overseas trips by important figures.

“In order to continue smooth business between Japan and Britain, we need to swiftly create a new trade and investment framework replacing the Japan-European Union economic partnership agreement,” Motegi said.

Motegi will also meet with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for discussions on the situation in Hong Kong and how to stabilize the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s growing maritime expansion. The two will also talk about the supply of novel coronavirus vaccines being developed in Britain to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]