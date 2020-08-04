INTERVIEW: Suntory to Resume Overseas Biz Trips in Autumn

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory Holdings Ltd. will resume overseas business trips for its group companies in autumn, its president, Takeshi Niinami, has said in a recent interview.

"We want to create a system for (group personnel) to fly around (the world) by early autumn," he said.

The firm will allow business travel for certain purposes by senior officials, including Niinami himself. The move is part of the Suntory group's efforts to strengthen the foundation for its global operations at a time when economic activities have been restricted around the world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, the group will consider allowing travel abroad by executives in charge for the purpose of diversifying procurement sources for materials of its food and beverage products and creating relationships of trust with new business partners.

"If we don't go overseas, the Japanese economy will stagnate in the future," Niinami said. However, he also said that overseas business trips will be resumed for "limited purposes, not having everyone run around at once," as the end of the epidemic remains out of sight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]