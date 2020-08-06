Stationery Goods Market Vibrant amid Spread of Teleworking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Stationery goods sales are growing in Japan, mainly among women, amid the wider use of teleworking, as outing restrictions are becoming a new normal amid a resurgence of new coronavirus cases.

The stationery goods market, which was shrinking due to digitization, is now expected to dig out new demand, with more and more people "nesting" at home are choosing writing as hobby.

Many useful products for work at home are lined up at the stationery goods sections of Tokyu Hands home center stores in Tokyo.

"Bag-in-bag" products allowing users to organize computers and documents are especially popular, with sales of such products on the company's online shopping website jumping some 90 pct year on year since March.

"Many buyers apparently want to organize work tools in limited spaces at home," a company official said.

