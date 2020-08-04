3 Nabbed for Allegedly Asking for Perjury over IR Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors arrested three corporate executives Tuesday for allegedly asking people involved in a bribery scandal linked to a casino-featuring integrated resort that has led to the arrest and indictment of a Japanese lawmaker to commit perjury for money.

Arrested by the special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office for suspected violation of the law punishing organized crime were Fumihiko Sato, 50, of Tokyo's Chuo Ward, Akihito Awaji, 54, of Minato Ward in the Japanese capital, and Kazuhiro Miyatake, 49, of Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

The special squad did not disclose whether the three admitted to the charges.

Sato and Awaji are suspected of telling on June 27 a person linked to Chinese firm 500.com Ltd. who has been indicted for allegedly bribing Japanese House of Representatives member Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, that they would offer 10 million yen in cash if the individual makes false statements in favor of the lawmaker at his trial.

On July 22, the pair allegedly asked again the person to commit perjury for 20 million yen.

