Nishimura Marks 100th Daily Coronavirus Press Briefing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, in charge of the government's response to the coronavirus epidemic, has marked the 100th straight day of holding a press briefing on the matter.

Nishimura reached the milestone on Tuesday, while some critics view him as seeking to attract attention as he is apparently eager to become the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leader in the future.

"Every day, I'm facing a press conference, with the aim of giving better explanations than a day before," Nishimura told his 100th daily press briefing.

"It is my current duty to meet with the press in good faith," the minister stressed. "I will continue to provide accurate information until the day when people can feel safe."

In March, Nishimura assumed the role of answering parliamentary questions about a law revision for the fight against the novel coronavirus. After the law revision was enacted, he took charge of implementing the revised law.

