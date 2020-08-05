Iris Ohyama to Hire More New Graduates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Iris Ohyama Inc. has said that it will raise the number of new graduates that it will hire in fiscal 2021 to a record high of 640, up by 240 from its initial plan.

The Japanese household goods supplier will hold recruitment activities throughout the year, according to the company’s announcement on Tuesday.

Iris Ohyama is hoping to secure diverse human resources, as the company is planning to expand its business operations by releasing new products aimed at preventing the further spread of the novel coronavirus and by launching new projects.

The firm plans to recruit 270 university graduates and 370 high school graduates. In fiscal 2020, which started in April, the company recruited 204 university graduates and 231 high school graduates.

Iris Ohyama started producing Japanese-made face masks in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

