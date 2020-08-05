INTERVIEW: Kishida Remains Eager to Run in Next LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has reiterated his eagerness to run in the party's next presidential election.

"I will keep on making efforts to become one of the leaders of the next era," Kishida said in an interview with Jiji Press on Tuesday.

The leadership race will be held before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's current final three-year term of office as LDP president ends in September 2021.

With the spread of the new coronavirus continuing, the new prime minister is expected to be capable of "eliciting a sense of unity and cooperation among the public," Kishida said. "I would like to be that kind of leader."

Kishida indicated that he will prioritize work to address the economic disparities that have grown amid the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]