3 Major Japan Mobile Carriers Log Operating Profit Rises

Tokyo, Aug. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three major mobile phone carriers logged year-on-year increases in their group operating profits in the April-June first quarter of fiscal 2020, according to their earnings reports announced by Tuesday.

NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> saw its operating profit rise 0.7 pct to 280.5 billion yen thanks to the increased popularity of its "d Barai" smartphone-based cashless payment service.

Operating profit grew 13.7 pct to 290.7 billion yen at KDDI Corp. <9433> and 4.1 pct to 279.9 billion yen at SoftBank Corp. <9434>. Both companies enjoyed increases in contracts for their online meeting systems on the back of the spread of teleworking amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, all three firms suffered declines in mobile phone sales by volume due to people tending to stay home amid the virus crisis.

At KDDI, handset sales in April-June plummeted about 20 pct from a year earlier to 1.5 million units. Commenting on the sale slump, KDDI President Makoto Takahashi said "I feel nervous" about the situation.

