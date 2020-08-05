Japan to Deploy Over 1 T. Yen of COVID-19 Reserves

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to decide at a cabinet meeting on Friday to use over 1 trillion yen from its reserves for responding to the COVID-19 epidemic, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan was revealed by Hiroshi Moriyama, parliamentary affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who was speaking to reporters.

The funds are expected to be used for measures including a subsidy program to support the continuation of small businesses.

The government is slated to explain the spending plan at board meetings of the Budget Committees of both chambers of the Diet on Friday.

On Wednesday, Moriyama held talks with Jun Azumi, his counterpart from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

