Ceremony for S. Korean A-Bomb Victims Held in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service for South Korean victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima was held in the western Japan city on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Thursday, about 160 people attended the ceremony, the 51st of its kind, hosted by the Hiroshima branch of the pro-Seoul Korean Residents Union in Japan, or Mindan. The ceremony, held at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, was downsized due to effects of the new coronavirus crisis.

A list of 2,773 South Korean victims, including 13 who died in the past year, was dedicated to a cenotaph for the bombing victims.

In an address, Lee Yeong-jun, head of Mindan's Hiroshima branch, said, "We'll make efforts so that world peace will continue, without wasting the souls that fell victims (to the atomic bombing)."

Kim Sun-pyo, South Korea's consul-general in Hiroshima, said, "We must make efforts so that war will never break out again in Northeast Asia, including the Korean Peninsula."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]