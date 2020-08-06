Hibakusha Preparing to Run in Olympic Torch Relay

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--A hibakusha atomic bomb victim is preparing to run a segment of the Olympic torch relay next summer, with Thursday marking 75 years since the U.S. bombing of the city of Hiroshima, western Japan.

"I'm deeply moved," Fumiaki Kajiya, 81, said regarding his participation in the torch relay. "At the time of the bombing, I ran for my life while being chased by fire, but now I will run holding the fire of peace and happiness."

"It's a big difference, even if the fire is the same," he said.

Kajiya was 6 years old when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on the morning of Aug. 6, 1945. He was cleaning the entrance of a home in the Osukacho district of the city, 1.8 kilometers from the epicenter, when he was suddenly engulfed in a flash of light and trapped under the collapsing ceiling and pillars of the home.

He waited for help, expecting someone to come. When no one did, Kajiya crawled out from under the fallen pillars toward a light.

