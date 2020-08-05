Japan Newly Confirms 1,357 Novel Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,357 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, with the cumulative number of infections, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, reaching 43,532.

The nationwide daily count topped 1,000 for two days in a row, raising fears of a spike in infections ahead of the “Bon” summer holiday period in mid-August.

In Tokyo, 263 new cases were reported. The daily figure in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the ninth straight day. As of Wednesday, 1,475 infected people were hospitalized in Tokyo, and those with severe symptoms totaled 21, down by one from Tuesday.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, family members were the most common source of infections among those whose transmission routes are known. There were three suspected cases of infections occurring inside vehicles, including a man in his 30s who caught the virus apparently when he went on a drive with a friend.

Elsewhere in Japan, newly confirmed cases came to 196 in the western prefecture of Osaka, where the number of infections has topped 190 every day in August excluding Monday, when 81 people tested positive. The central prefecture of Aichi had 147 cases, and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, saw 123 cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]