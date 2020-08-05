Tokyo Confirms 263 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 263 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

The daily figure of new coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital topped 200 for the ninth straight day.

Wednesday's new cases include 89 people in their 20s and 74 in their 30s, according to the metropolitan government.

Tokyo's total cases reached 14,285, including 21 people in serious condition.

