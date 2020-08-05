Motegi Exempt from Quarantine If Negative upon Return from U.K.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be exempt from the country’s mandatory two-week quarantine upon his return from Britain if he is found negative for the novel coronavirus in a polymerase chain reaction test.

Motegi left for Britain on a charter plane from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on Wednesday for last-minute talks on a new trade deal between the two nations. Thorough measures to prevent coronavirus infections are being taken for the trip, including limiting the number of people accompanying the minister under 10.

The Japanese government currently requires all people entering the country to be quarantined for two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time for a Japanese cabinet minister to travel overseas since the virus began to spread widely across the world in March.

The government hopes to use Motegi’s visit as an example of how face-to-face diplomacy should be conducted by government leaders amid the coronavirus crisis. The same coronavirus measures will be applied to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe if he attends a summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations that may be held in the United States late this month.

