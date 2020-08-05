Japanese Population Logs Record Drop of over 500,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of Japanese people living in Japan as of Jan. 1 fell by a record 505,046, or 0.40 pct, from a year before to 124,271,318, down for the 11th consecutive year, a government survey showed Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign residents rose by 199,516 to a record 2,866,715, according to the internal affairs ministry survey, based on the nation’s resident registry system.

The number of annual births in the country stood at a record low of 866,908.

The natural population decrease, or the number of deaths minus that of births, came to 511,998, remaining on an uptrend.

Among Japan’s 47 prefectures, only three showed rises in population of Japanese people---Tokyo, Kanagawa and Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]