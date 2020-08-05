Vote-Value Gap Tops 2 Times for 6 Japan Lower House Districts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Six constituencies in Japan’s House of Representatives had vote-value disparities of over two times against the least populated electoral district as of Jan. 1, Jiji Press estimates showed Wednesday.

The vote-value disparity in the lower chamber of parliament topped two times for the first time since drastic electoral reforms in 2017.

The No. 1 constituency in Tottori Prefecture had the smallest population, which totaled 276,281. The No. 9 constituency in Tokyo had the largest population, at 557,071.

As a result, the weight of a single vole in the No. 1 Tottori constituency was 2.016 times greater than that in the No. 9 Tokyo constituency. Last year, the maximum disparity was 1.990 times.

The estimates are based on resident register data from the internal affairs ministry.

