Osaka Governor's Gargle Medicine Claim Sparks Confusion

Osaka, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has triggered nationwide confusion by touting the effects of gargle medicines containing povidone-iodine, an antiseptic, against the novel coronavirus.

Yoshimura, who had drawn media attention over his prefecture's response to the COVID-19 crisis, recommended such products Tuesday, claiming a decrease in saliva samples that tested positive for the coronavirus after the use of one such product.

"We may be able to defeat the coronavirus using gargle medicines with povidone-iodine," he told Tuesday's news conference in the western prefecture.

The claim has caused a nationwide rush to buy gargle solution products containing povidone-iodine, causing many stores to run out of stock quickly, while medical experts question their effects.

As a clarification to his comments, Yoshimura argued on Wednesday, "There are no preventive effects, and I did not say such a thing."

