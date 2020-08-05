Japan Panel Not Uniformly Urging against "Bon" Holiday Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on measures in response to the novel coronavirus showed on Wednesday its stance of not uniformly calling on people to avoid travel during the country's "Bon" holiday period in mid-August.

At a hurriedly called press conference on the day, Shigeru Omi, head of the panel, asked citizens planning to go on travel during the hopitay period, including trips to the homes of their parents living far away, to take thorough infection prevention measures, such as making sure to avoid the three Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings, use disinfectants and wear face masks.

The panel made the call as the number of coronavirus cases is surging again nationwide, stoking fears of a further spike in infections.

At a separate press conference later in the day, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that he is not "uniformly urging citizens to refrain from" making homecoming trips during the Bon period, which is linked to Buddhism.

He on Sunday sought caution over such travel, but now changed course to toe the government line pushed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Nishimura, who is responsible for government measures against the virus, said, "I hope people understand the proposals by the panel and stay cautious."

