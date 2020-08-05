Japan's Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Inches Up in FY 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2019, which ended in March this year, grew by 1 percentage point from the preceding year to 38 pct thanks to growth in the wheat harvest, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry said Wednesday.

The rate rose for the first time in 11 years. It hit a record low of 37 pct in fiscal 2018. It remains uncertain whether the government can achieve its goal of raising the rate to 45 pct in fiscal 2030, due to falling rice consumption and the aging of farmers.

Production of wheat in fiscal 2019 jumped 35 pct to 1.03 million tons thanks to favorable weather. Strong harvests of vegetables, including, soybeans also contributed to the rise in the food self-sufficiency rate.

Meanwhile, the rate ticked up only slightly because of a drop in rice consumption and poor catches of mackerel and saury. Rice consumption per capita fell 1 pct to 53 kilograms in fiscal 2019.

The self-sufficiency rate stood at 98 pct for rice, 17 pct for wheat and 11 pct for beef.

