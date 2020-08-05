Russian Minister Visits Disputed Island

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--A Russian cabinet minister on Wednesday visited one of the four islands at the center of the country's decades-old territorial dispute with Japan, unveiling a stone monument demonstrating Moscow's claim over the island.

Emergencies minister Yevgeny Zinichev visited the island of Kunashiri, as it is called by Japan, and attended a ceremony marking the launch of a new search-and-rescue center on the island.

The stone monument has a plate featuring a quote attributed to 19th century Russian Emperor Nikolai I, saying that the Russian flag, once raised at a certain place, should not be lowered.

At the ceremony, participants offered a moment of silence for Soviet troops who died in the battle against the former Japanese military on the Kuril Islands after Japan accepted the Potsdam Declaration for its surrender in World War II in August 1945.

"We must always remember the war-dead and never forget their deeds," Zinichev said.

