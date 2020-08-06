Maglev Extension to Osaka in 2037 Difficult: JR Tokai Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022> President Shin Kaneko said Wednesday that extending the firm’s planned ultrahigh-speed magnetically levitated Shinkansen train line to the western Japan city of Osaka in 2037 is difficult.

At a press conference in Osaka, Kaneko said that “I’m concerned about possible impacts” from a delay in construction work in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, for a tunnel for the maglev line.

The Shizuoka prefectural government has refused to give its consent to preparatory work for the tunnel construction due to environmental concerns, raising the possibility of the railway operator, better known as JR Tokai, being unable to meet its target of opening the line between Tokyo and Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, in 2027.

JR Tokai aims to launch the extended part between Nagoya and Osaka in 2037 at the earliest.

Hirofumi Yoshimura, governor of Osaka Prefecture, has told Kaneko that it would be possible to put the Nagoya-Osaka section into service in the target year if construction work is launched before the completion of the Tokyo-Nagoya work through the transfer of workers and equipment from finished parts of the line to the Nagoya-Osaka section.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]