Osaka Governor's Claim Causes Gargle Medicine Shortages

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Many drugstores in Japan have run out of gargle medicines containing povidone-iodine as Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura recommended the use of such products, touting their effects against the novel coronavirus.

But experts say such effects have not been confirmed, warning against using the products without consulting specialists.

Gargle solution products containing povidone-iodine, an antiseptic, flew off the shelves at a drugstore in Tokyo's posh Ginza district as soon as Yoshimura made the recommendation at a press conference Tuesday. The store ran out of stock the next day.

A note saying, "We don't know when the products will be restocked," was put on an empty shelf.

"We've been short of the products for a while, and now we took a final blow," a 32-year-old worker at the drugstore said.

