U.S. Envoy Nominee Wants Japan to Take Bigger Responsibility

Washington, Aug. 5 (Jiji Press)--Kenneth Weinstein, nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Japan, on Wednesday voiced his hope for Japan's greater contribution to regional security.

Speaking at a hearing held online before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Weinstein said, "If confirmed, I will encourage Japan to shoulder even greater responsibility in the face of the significant security challenges we face together in Northeast Asia."

The Senate hearing was held after President Donald Trump said in March that he intends to nominate Weinstein, president of the Hudson Institute, a politically conservative think tank, to the envoy post. Approval from the Senate is needed before Weinstein, 58, takes office.

Touching on the friendship between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump, Weinstein said that the two countries are "extraordinarily close."

"The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific (region)," he noted.

