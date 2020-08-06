Woman Orphaned by A-Bomb Calling for Peace from Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Sumiko Yamada, 77, was one of many children orphaned by the atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima 75 years ago.

She was 2 when the bomb hit the city and killed numerous people, including her parents. As a social worker at a hospital, Yamada extended support to hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and others for many years.

"Hibakusha are suffering from pain throughout their lives. I want to help create a common recognition among people across the world that there should be no more hibakusha," says Yamada, currently deputy head of the Hiroshima Prefecture federation of atomic bomb survivors.

Yamada was exposed to radiation from the bomb, which was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. At the time, she and her sister 18 years older than her were at their grandparents' house 2.3 kilometers from the epicenter of the blast although she does not remember the experience.

Her sister told her that flying glass shards from broken windows pierced her body. She was also exposed to radioactive black rain in the aftermath of the bombing. She could not find the remains of her father, who was near ground zero. Her mother died from burns over her whole body.

