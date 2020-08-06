Hiroshima Marks 75th Anniversary of A-Bomb Catastrophe

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--People in Hiroshima marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city on Thursday, mourning for the victims and praying for peace.

In the Peace Declaration during the annual Peace Memorial Ceremony, held at the city's Peace Memorial Park, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged the Japanese government to enter into the U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty, in order to "enhance its role as mediator between the nuclear weapon and nonnuclear weapon states."

"As the only nation to suffer a nuclear attack, Japan must persuade the global public to unite with the spirit of Hiroshima," the mayor stressed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in his speech that the government will maintain its three nonnuclear principles and lead the international community toward the goal of realizing a world without nuclear weapons.

The ceremony's participants, including representatives from 83 countries and the European Union, offered one-minute silent prayers at 8:15 a.m. (11:15 p.m. Wednesday GMT), the time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]