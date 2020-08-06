People Pray for Peace on Hiroshima A-Bombing Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--People in Hiroshima visited a cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city to pray for peace on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the catastrophic attack.

Many of the hibakusha atomic bomb survivors, surviving family members and others who visited the cenotaph located in the city's Peace Memorial Park from the crack of dawn voiced their hopes for the realization of a nuclear-free world.

Although those who were affected by the bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, are growing older, tensions not only between nuclear powers, but also between them and nonnuclear states, which are calling for a ban on such weapons, have grown more pronounced.

"I want (the world) to be free of nuclear weapons," said

Yoshiyuki Shintani, 89, who visited the cenotaph with his daughter and grandchild.

