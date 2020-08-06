Olympic Rings in Tokyo's Odaiba Removed for Maintenance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday removed for maintenance the giant Olympic rings that had been installed at Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo's Minato Ward for building momentum for the Tokyo Olympics.

The monument, illuminated with white light at night before being removed, will receive maintenance for about four months as the Tokyo Games have been postponed by one year to summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the metropolitan government, if the games had been held this summer as originally planned, the giant rings were to have been removed in August, after the sports event was over.

The Olympic rings will be carried by ship to a shipyard in the city of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, west of Tokyo, to check the safety of their parts.

The steel-made monument, which is 32.6 meters wide, 15.3 meters tall and 1.7 meters thick, will be reinstalled at the same location in December.

